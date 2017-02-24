George Clooney's former girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis is happy to hear that the actor is expecting twins with wife Amal. The 38-year-old Italian TV presenter, who dated the Gravity actor for two years until they split in June 2011, wishes Clooney the best on his impending fatherhood.

Speaking to an Italian magazine Chi, Canalis said, "I'm happy [for him], really happy. This news brought me joy. When someone wants to have a baby and that actually happens, it's a gift. I wish him the best." Elisabetta welcomed a daughter, Skyler Eva Perri, with her husband Brian Perri in September, 2015.

The 55-year-old actor opened up for the first time about the pregnancy and revealed he is "really excited" about beginning his parenthood adventure. In an interview with French film journalist Laurent Weil on his show Rencontres de Cinema, Clooney said: "We are really happy and really excited. It's going to be an adventure. We've sort of embraced it all with arms wide open."

The Up In The Air actor tied the knot with the human rights lawyer in a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy in September 2014 after dating for almost a year. News about the Hollywood couple expecting twins and that Amal is due to deliver in June, was announced during the 9 February episode of the CBS show The Talk. Host Julie Chen said, "Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins. Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney!"

George's mother Nina Clooney, recently confirmed that the couple are expecting a boy and a girl. In an interview with Vogue magazine, Nina revealed, "It will be one of each. Yes, a boy and a girl. That's what I've been told. How marvellous! My husband and I are extremely excited."