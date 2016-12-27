Last Christmas hitmaker George Michael left a void in the hearts of his fans and well-wishers after his death on Christmas Day. While the loss comes as a shock to many, sources close to the singer revealed that the 53-year-old was in poor health in his final days.

However, the Careless Whisper singer enjoyed entertaining at his Oxfordshire home. "George loved having friends over and was often still going strong well into the following morning. This continued right up until his death," a source was quoted as saying by the Mirror. "He may have been in his 50s but it's fair to say he gave much younger ­partygoers a run for their money and the atmosphere was always quite ­hedonistic."

According to the report, the singer often hosted lively nights at his £8m mansion in Highgate, north London – and the parties would last as late as 8am next morning.

Meanwhile, celebrities and fans have been mourning the loss with tributes pouring in for the iconic pop-star. Michael's former partner and "long time love" Kenny Goss also responded to the news of his death expressing disbelief at his sudden death.

"I'm heartbroken with the news that my dear friend and long time love George Michael has passed," said Goss, who heads the Goss-Michael Foundation – a contemporary British art collection – that he founded with the late singer.

"He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man. The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of my life and those who also loved and admired him," the businessman added.

Michael and Goss were together for almost 13 years – from 1996 to 2009 – and despite parting ways the former lovers stayed in touch, supporting each other in moments of crisis. When the English singer contracted a fatal bout of pneumonia in 2011, it was his long-time partner Goss, who visited him in Austria.

However, after the break-up, Michael got closer to hairstylist Fadi Fawaz and stayed with him until his last days. It was Fawaz, who discovered Michael's body in bed at his home in Goring-on-Thames, in Oxfordshire.

"It's an xmas I will never forget, finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning...I will never stop missing you xx," he tweeted in a tribute to his late partner.