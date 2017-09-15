The late George Michael opens up about the death of his first love as part of a forthcoming Channel 4 documentary on the tragic star.

The Fastlove hitmaker died from natural causes on 25 December 2016 aged 53. His body was discovered at his Oxfordshire home by then boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Before his untimely death, he was preparing to make a major comeback, with new music and a string of TV appearances. One of the projects in the pipeline was a documentary, which is set to air around the re-release of the album Listen Without Prejudice on 20 October.

The Wham! superstar narrates the 90-minute show, which focuses on his life through the 1990s. A source who has seen the documentary says he pays an emotional tribute to Brazilian designer Anselmo Feleppa, the dress designer he met in a hotel lobby in 1991.

The couple started dating and Micheal even nursed him until he died from an Aids-related brain haemorrhage two years later. The Faith hitmaker knew within six months his new partner was terminally ill.

"George speaks very movingly about Anselmo being the first love of his life and how important he was in his life," an insider told The Mirror. "It is very emotional and he clearly never forgot him and left a huge ­impression on George."

After mourning his lover for three years, Michael eventually found love with Kenny Goss, a former flight attendant from Dallas.

Freedom producers have reportedly enlisted the help of his close friend supermodel Kate Moss to help complete the film, which is believed to have been significantly edited following Michael's death.

"Kate was filming at the house on Monday and the documentary will also feature other major stars who were close to George," a source told The Sun.

"She slipped into the house through the back door with the crew to avoid causing a scene as there are still fans who go there to pay tribute. Everything was kept very hushed."

Back in March, the Wham! star's life was revisited in a Channel 5 documentary, The Last Days Of George Michael. The program, which aired weeks before his funeral, focused on how he was found dead by his long-term partner and covered the events that occurred before his passing.

His former bandmate ex-bandmate Andrew Ridgley accused producers of "voyeurism" in a scathing post on Twitter. He wrote: "@channel5_tv 2 conceive such a sensationalist & mucky piece of voyeurism may be par 4 the course for u, the decision to air b4 GM's

"2/2 funeral is insensitive, contemptuous & reprehensible. U might have the had decency 2 schedule post funeral & after a respectful period".