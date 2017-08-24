George Michael's family is furious about a forthcoming TV docudrama regarding the late singer's life, which is expected to feature some of his biggest scandals – including sexual liaisons with strangers.

The Fastlove hitmaker died from natural causes on 25 December 2016 aged 53. His body was discovered at his Oxfordshire home by his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

According to The Sun, relatives fear that the programme will not honour his legacy and just sensationalise his private life.

Micheal, who had his share of controversy, was caught with a van driver who he was said to have picked up on London's Hampstead Heath in 2006.

"George's family want to focus on his music and career," a source told the publication. "The idea of someone taking elements of his lifestyle and sensationalising them for entertainment couldn't be further away from that."

They were left reeling after Greek actor Konstantinos Kavakiotis announced his involvement in the project, revealing that he would play Fawaz in the production. Hairdresser Fawaz said he was vilified by the Careless Whispers singer's family members after discovering his body and was allegedly kept in the dark until the last minute about funeral arrangements.

Although it is not known which broadcaster will air the film, Kavakiotis revealed they had wrapped, writing on his private Instagram page: "Just finished filming for ITV's docudrama about the life of the iconic music legend George Michael, in which I am playing the Lebanese Fadi Fawaz. What an experience."

Back in March, the Wham! star's life was revisited in a Channel 5 documentary, The Last Days Of George Michael. The programme, which aired weeks before his funeral, focused on how he was found dead by his long-term partner and covered the events that occurred before his passing.

His former bandmate ex-bandmate Andrew Ridgley accused producers of "voyeurism" in a scathing post on Twitter. He wrote: "@channel5_tv 2 conceive such a sensationalist & mucky piece of voyeurism may be par 4 the course for u, the decision to air b4 GM's

"2/2 funeral is insensitive, contemptuous & reprehensible. U might have the had decency 2 schedule post funeral & after a respectful period".