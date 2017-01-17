George Michael's cousin Andros Georgiou has raised questions about the late musician's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz's alleged tweet that said he and the singer were "together 24 hours a day". Georgiou took to social media to ask why Fawaz was sleeping in his car and not with the Faith hitmaker on Christmas Eve.

"I have been trying to hold back on this tweet I saw nearly 10 days ago but the more I am reading and the more I am finding out about Fadi I just can't keep my mouth shut any longer," Georgiou wrote on Facebook on Sunday (15 January).

"No 1 he was never with Yog 24 hours a day they never lived together he lived in one of Yogs houses in Regents Park?" he said. (via E! News)

"And even if they were, WHY were they not together on Christmas Eve? and WHY did he sleep in the car? Too many questions have come up."

"Every day I get more angry at the lies I am reading I pray that this nobody doesn't earn a penny from Yogs death."

He concluded his Facebook post by slamming Fawaz's alleged tweet that said Michael had attempted suicide a number of times before his death.

"One thing is for sure this was not an act of suicide," he wrote. "If I was around this would never [have] happened and I have to live with that the rest of my life... I have to pray that the police come to the conclusion I have and justice will be served."

Michael was found dead in his bed on Christmas Day at age 53. At the time of Michael's death, it was reported that the singer died of heart failure.

However, earlier this month police said the singer's autopsy results were "unexplained" but noted it was "non-suspicious".