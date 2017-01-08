Investigations into George Michael's death seem to be becoming a "pain" for the late pop-star's family. A new report has claimed that the iconic singer's father Kyriacos Panayiotou is "devastated" as the ongoing police probe continues to delay the traditional Greek Orthodox burial.

According to The Sun, Michael's father has already narrowed down on all the "funeral details" with pall bearers coming all the way from Cyprus. "But it cannot go ahead until the body is released. That is a real source of pain for the family," a source close to the family said.

With the ongoing police investigation into Last Christmas hitmaker's "unexplained" death, family friends have revealed that their "pain" increases by the day. "Kyriacos is devastated and has been comforted by the priest and his closest family. He's in shock and no one has seen or spoken to him," the source added.

The insider continued, "George was a hero for our community, and the Greek radio stations are expected to play the funeral in its entirety. We are all waiting for the word and will be lining the streets to pay our respects."

If rumours are to be believed, Michael's long-time former boyfriend Kenny Goss will also take part in the funeral ceremony. Shedding more light on Goss attending the superstar's funeral, a source revealed, "It is not acceptable in our community to be homosexual and so that was very hard for George's father, but we accepted George as he was."

Michael died at the age of 53 and was body was found at his own home in Goring-On-Thames, Oxfordshire. While initially it was believed that the Careless Whisper singer died of a suspected heart failure, the post mortem report was inconclusive. Further tests are being carried out and a full inquest into Michael's death will take place later in the year.

As of now, Thames Valley Police has been considering the singer's death as "unexplained but non-suspicious".