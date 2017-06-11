George Osborne, the former Conservative chancellor turned Theresa May tormentor-in-chief, has been branded "disloyal, unprofessional and self-indulgent" by one of his former colleagues on Sunday 11 June.

Tory MP Dominic Raab, appearing on BBC One's Sunday Politics with Andrew Neil, attacked Osborne after the Evening Standard editor described the prime minister as a "dead woman walking...It is just how long she is going to remain on death row".

"I think we will know very shortly. We could easily get to the middle of next week and it all collapses for her," he added.

Osborne, who was axed from Number 11 Downing Street by May after she succeeded David Cameron in 2016, has been openly critical of the Conservative premier ahead and after the election.

With the Tories failing to secure a majority and holding alliance talks with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in a bid to stay in power, Osborne has been given even more ammunition.

The Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who had planned to run against May last year until Michael Gove spectacularly scuppered his plans, has denied reports that he is planning a leadership bid. "I am backing Theresa may. Let's get on with the job," he said.

But with May's two top aides – Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill – resigning in the wake of the election, the prime minister looks more vulnerable than ever. She has since appointed the former housing minister Gavin Barwell, who lost his London seat at the election, as her new chief-of-staff.

These two were so happy to see each other in the #Marr green room I felt like saying, "Get a room." pic.twitter.com/ywhuKVsYMB — Toby Young (@toadmeister) June 11, 2017

However, her political future could be decided on Monday when she meets with Graham Brady, the chair of the influential 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs. It is extremely unlikely that May would be able to continue in Number 10 without the support of the '22.

Jeremy Corbyn, meanwhile, has said that Labour are ready for another election this year. "This election wasn't just about Brexit – there was something very different about it. It was challenging an economic consensus, which has impoverished so many people," he said on the Andrew Marr show.

Labour secured 40% (9.6+) of the popular vote and won 33 seats on 8 June. A Survation poll, of more than 1,000 people on 10 June, put the party six points ahead of the Conservatives (45% versus 39%).

Elsewhere, Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, who won 13 extra seats north of the border at the election has urged May to "think again" over her so called "hard Brexit" plan.

I think what's really clear is that the Conservative party, having failed to win a majority, now needs to work with others," she told BBC Scotland. "And that means we can look again at what it is we hope to achieve as we leave the European Union – and I want to be involved in those discussions."

The two-year-long divorce talks between the UK and EU start in just over a week's time.