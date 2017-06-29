Despite already having five jobs, the former chancellor George Osborne has taken on a sixth to add to his bursting portfolio. The former MP for Tatton - who championed the "Northern Powerhouse" - was named an honorary professor of economics at the University of Manchester.

Starting in July, Osborne will provide the occasional lecture to students at the university, in addition to the other jobs he already has. Earlier in the year, it was announced he would take over as editor of the London Evening Standard newspaper, which triggered his departure from Westminster.

He is also chairman of Northern Powerhouse, a scheme he started while chancellor to rebalance the divide between the north and south of the country.

Osborne, 46, also provides speeches and talks for the Washington Speaker's Bureau, and is an adviser to the American financial firm Blackrock, for which he is said to earn £650,000 annually for working one day a week.

Finally, he is a fellow at a US thinktank called the McCain Institute.

Osborne said: "I am bowled over by this honour. The University of Manchester was at the centre of so many things I tried to achieve as chancellor, from the promotion of new science to the building of the links between this country and countries like China.

"It is also one of the jewels in the crown of the Northern Powerhouse.

"I remain completely committed to that idea that together the different communities in the north can work together so that the whole is greater than the parts – and I believe more strongly than I ever did that the entire county, including our capital, would benefit from a stronger north."

Osborne stood down as an MP at the 2017 general election, with fellow Conservative Esther McVey holding his former seat.

Nancy Rothwell, the vice-chancellor at the university, said: "George's decision to accept our offer of an honorary professorship is very exciting news for the university. He has been a leader at the top level of UK and world economic policy for many years and showed the vision to recognise the enormous economic and scientific potential of graphene to the UK."

However, Osborne's appointment hasn't been met with universal praise. The University and College Union (UCU), which represents lecturers and other higher education staff, criticised the hiring amid job cuts elsewhere in the university.

UCU regional official, Martyn Moss, said: 'The University of Manchester is currently planning to axe 171 jobs and around 1,000 staff don't know what their future holds. None of them will be reassured by the university's decision to offer a man with five jobs something else to do.

"We hope that, as an economics professor, Mr Osborne will question how plans to slash local jobs and reduce the opportunities for students, particularly those from the most disadvantaged backgrounds, fits in with his vision for a strong Northern Powerhouse."