Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate believes Georges St-Pierre is not the GOAT of MMA yet but could cement it with a win against Tyron Woodley or Robert Whittaker.

St-Pierre (26-2 record in MMA) returned after a four-year layoff to submit Michael Bisping on Saturday (4 November) at UFC 217 and become the middleweight champion.

The submission victory made the French-Canadian just the fourth fighter in UFC history to win titles in different divisions as he seeks to end his second run as the undisputed greatest fighter of all time, with many believing his win over Bisping cemented the debate.

However, Tate believes the debate is not yet closed as she questioned whether beating someone like Bisping puts "GSP" at the top of the mountain.

"You know, I don't think so [he is the GOAT] but Georges St-Pierre has done a lot but on a four-year layoff..." Tate told MMA on SiriusXM. "I know he came back, upper weight-class and he did beat the champion but I still think a lot of people wonder if Michael Bisping is as legit of a champ as many other champions."

"I think some people think it was more of a fluke that the Luke Rockhold knockout happened - he was a huge underdog and he got that great knockout, it was such a spectacular win. And then he defended against Dan Henderson, who people don't feel like was the rightful contender.

"They feel like Robert Whittaker was the rightful contender and the match-up [with Bisping] I feel like for Georges St-Pierre at 185 was better for him than the match-up with Tyron Woodley at 170 and I think that's why he chose that route and or the UFC chose that route because it just made more sense."

Tate however, believes the 36-year-old can seal the deal if he either went down to his old welterweight division and defeats current 170 champion Woodley or stays at 185 and beats Whittaker, who is the interim middleweight champion.

"I say if he beats Woodley at 170 or if he stays at 185 and beats Whittaker, that seals the deal," she added. "But I just think right now because on a four-year layoff, there's a lot of guys who are amazing and a lot of has changed in the sport."

"I think GSP could have arguably been the greatest of all time at one point but when you pass up four years, I just don't know if this win puts him on the map as the greatest of all time."