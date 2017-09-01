She is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo, and model Georgina Rodriguez appears to be preparing for motherhood by bonding with the Real Madrid football star's three children.

The 22-year-old beauty – who was pictured in a family photo shared by Ronaldo earlier this week cradling baby Mateo – posted a photo of herself with 7-year-old Cristiano Jr on her Instagram account.

Rodriguez looked stunning in the idyllic clifftop shot overlooking the ocean as she showed off her blossoming baby bump in a white maxi-dress, lovingly putting one arm around the football legend's lookalike eldest son.

Translated from Spanish, Rodriguez's caption read: "The best moments in life are those that are not planned, that are unexpected, and with whom you most want. It doesn't matter where, it is with whom."

The model may be referring to the new family she has acquired in recent months, with Ronaldo's baby twins Eva and Mateo being welcomed through the help of a surrogate mother on 8 June.

Rodriguez's 1.7m followers were touched by the warming picture, with one commenting: "Happy to see cristiano jr n u together.he is a good kid..u should be proud mom.."

Another wrote: "Cant wait for 4th baby! Always supporting your man" while a third remarked: "What a beautiful picture, you look amazing."

The 32-year-old Real Madrid star Ronaldo confirmed his girlfriend's pregnancy back in July. After Spanish news outlet El Mundo asked whether he was happy to have another child on the way, he replied: "Yes, very much".

Rodriguez first met Ronaldo at a Dolce & Gabbana party in Madrid, and was later pictured working her day job in a Gucci store last November. She grew up studying dance but switched to modelling after spending time in London.

The relationship was kept secret for several months as Ronaldo becomes increasingly more private following a string of high-profile relationships including a five-year relationship with model Irina Shayk, who now has a baby with actor Bradley Cooper.