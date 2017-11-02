Georginio Wijnaldum looks set to rejoin Liverpool's lengthy injury list ahead of the Premier League trip to West Ham United after being replaced in the early stages of the Champions League clash with Slovenian champions NK Maribor on Wednesday night (1 November).

The Dutch midfielder only returned to action against Huddersfield Town at the weekend after missing the heavy defeat to Tottenham Hotspur with a knee injury sustained in an accidental training-ground challenge with James Milner.

While Wijnaldum scored and played the full 90 minutes against the Terriers, he lasted a mere 17 of the subsequent 3-0 win over a more resilient Maribor outfit after appearing to roll his ankle under minimal pressure from Marwan Kabha.

The 26-year-old received treatment and was swiftly replaced by captain Jordan Henderson.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed after the game that the early signs for Wijnaldum were not promising.

"Nobody spoke to me so far [about it]," he was quoted as saying by the club's official website. "At half-time I asked immediately and the ankle was already swollen. It's probably not a good sign.

"We saw a kick in the game and didn't think it was too serious. Then it was swollen. We're not sure if he twisted it or not. For sure, we have to make a scan."

Liverpool also look set to remain without the services of Philippe Coutinho against West Ham. The influential playmaker, who has also been dealing with recurring back trouble, did not feature against either Huddersfield or Maribor due to an adductor strain.

However, much-maligned centre-back Dejan Lovren could return in east London after pulling out of the starting lineup to face Huddersfield due to a groin complaint picked up in the warm-up.

"I would say it will be really close," Klopp said. "I don't think Phil is able to play, but with Dejan we have to see.

"It is different with Dejan. It's not the same problem Phil has and he is not out for that long a time, but Gini is out so maybe there will be a wonder or something like this and Phil is in. But I don't think in the moment that he can play."

Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana are not expected back until after the forthcoming international break, while Nathaniel Clyne, Danny Ward and Adam Bogdan are all sidelined. Joe Gomez was an unused substitute against Maribor after sustaining an unspecified knock at the weekend, although Alberto Moreno was deemed fit enough to start despite nursing a minor issue.