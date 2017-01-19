Everton boss Ronald Koeman has "no problem" with letting Gerard Deulofeu leave the club this month. The 22-year-old is keen to receive regular game-time and is attracting interest from AC Milan and Ajax.

Deulofeu has been left out of a number of matchday squads in recent weeks and is currently behind the likes of Kevin Mirallas, Aaron Lennon and Ademola Lookman for a starting spot at Goodison Park. Koeman is more than happy to see Deulofeu leave the Blues but said the board will have the final say on the matter.

"I spoke to [Deulofeu] and it's a difficult situation for the player," Koeman said in his press conference. "If he finds a solution to go and play and to get game-time then that's no problem, but the final decision is by the board of the club.

"It's always tough because you're not really part of the team, you don't get a lot of minutes, but that's the competition what we have in the team and finally people get opportunities to play, players don't get any game-time. I think you always have to look at first what is best for the club and second what is the best for the player. In the situation of Geri it's best that he gets game-time somewhere."

Everton rejected a loan offer from AC Milan for Deulofeu earlier this month but the two clubs are still in talks. Ajax, one of Koeman's former clubs, are also interested in the former Barcelona youth prospect.

Deulofeu will almost certainly be left out of Everton's squad to face Crystal Palace on Saturday, while Leighton Baines is expected to shake off a rib injury sustained during his side's 4-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. Maarten Stekelenburg is now in contention to start after fully recovering from a dead leg but Joel Robles looks set to continue between the sticks for the Toffees.