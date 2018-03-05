Two men continue to evade police in Germany after throwing suspected acid in the face of an executive at an energy company.

Bernhard Gunther, 51, who is the chief financial officer of Innogy, was attacked on Sunday (4 March) morning. According to The Local, Gunther was on his way to a local bakery in Haan, Dusseldorf, when the two man splashed him with the acid.

He managed to run back to his house where he was then taken to hospital. Gunther's condition improved later in the day, however upon arrival doctors considered his condition as critical and life threatening.

Innogy chief executive Uwe Tigges said the attack was disturbing. "We are deeply shocked," Tigges said. "News of the attack has affected us all. We are thinking of Bernhard and his family and hope that he recovers quickly."

Police have not yet been able to confirm if the substance thrown was acid. They said they are "investigating in every direction" and that they could not reveal anything about a motive. It is also alleged the men said something to Gunther right before the attack. Neither of the men were wearing masks at the time of the attack.

Innogy is a subsidiary of RWE - a major energy supplier in Germany. It is often protested by environmentalists because of its open-pit coal mining.