German police seized more than 100kg of explosives from the home of a teenager they suspect of plotting a right-wing terror attack.

Officers removed 100kg to 150kg of fireworks and other explosives materials from the home of the 18 year old in Lauterecken, Rhineland-Palatinate, reported AFP.

Officers had to evacuate 87 residents from homes near the teenager's residence and seal off the area to traffic as they removed the explosives.

Police are investigating whether the teenager was planning an attack in Kaiserslautern with a 24-year-old man from North Rhine-Westphalia.

The pair are currently being held by police on suspicion of illegally possessing explosives and preparing to commit an act of serious violence.

Police are investigating whether the pair belong to a right-wing organisation.

In recent years there has been an increase in support for extremist groups in Germany, according to a report by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution in June 2015.

"The intensity of right-wing extremist militancy started in early 2015 and increased steadily – from threats against politicians and journalists to arson attacks on asylum-seeker shelters, and attempted killings," said the report.