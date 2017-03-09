For most people who are taken into custody by police, the food isn't exactly Michelin star standard nor is it just bread and water. But those being held in one set of German cells have been treated to McDonald's for their meals.

At the Bergisch-Gladbach police station near Cologne, those being kept in the cells can choose between a hamburger, cheeseburger or veggie burger from the popular fast food chain's menu.

There's also a "McToast" breakfast option for those waking up after a night in the cells.

Thanks to a branch of the popular fast food store being just across the road, police are using them as a source of food after the contract with their usual food supplier suddenly stopped.

Police spokesman Richard Barz told German press that "location and the round-the-clock offer made the decision" when looking for a new source of food.

Last year, 642 people spent time in the station's custody cells, and about 300 meals were served.

The burger service was described as a one-off measure, and the station is optimistic that a new agreement can be made with a food supplier.