RB Leipzig star Timo Werner has ambitions of joining one of Europe's biggest clubs, naming Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool as possible options later down the line.

Werner, 21, struck 21 Bundesliga goals during the 2016-17 season and already has three to his name this term. With Leipzig competing in their first ever Champions League campaign after last season's second place finish, the Germany international has the opportunity to catch the eye of Europe's elite on the biggest stage – although some of them are already watching.

According to AS, Real Madrid are monitoring the striker and could make a move for him after the 2018 World Cup, with Zinedine Zidane recently admitting he still needs another number 9 following Alvaro Morata 's move to Chelsea.

The former Stuttgart youngster has also been linked with Liverpool since last season. They are one possible destination he will consider when the time comes to leave Leipzig.

"Until now, everything has gone well with Leipzig, I don't think about what could happen in one, two or three years, but of course I want to play for a big club at some point," Werner told Sport Bild.

"In Spain there are a maximum of three clubs with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. In England there is a bit more, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City. Bayern is also a big club, but for me it is not a topic that I am concerned with."

Werner has a contract at Leipzig until 2020 and the club insist they will be under no pressure to sell next summer with no release clause written into the player's contract.

"We are playing in the Champions League. With this, we can offer Timo everything to continue his development here," club director Olivier Mintzlaff said. "We are completely relaxed. Here, he has the perfect platform."

Liverpool have already done business with Leipzig this year, agreeing a deal with the club that will see them sign Naby Keita next summer for £49m in addition to an undisclosed premium.