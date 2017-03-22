- Germany and England to duke it out at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.
- Three Lions have won their last three matches against Die Mannschaft on German soil. (2001,2008,2016)
- The match will be forward Lukas Podolski's last for his national team.
- Gareth Southgate has opted for a three-at-the-back formation.
- West Bromwich Albion's Jake Livermore and Burnley defender Michael Keane both set to start.
TEAM NEWS
England: Hart, Smalling, Keane, Cahill, Walker, Livermore, Dier, Bertrand, Lallana, Alli, Vardy.
Germany: ter Stegen, Hector, Hummels, Kroos, Podolski , Weigl, Rüdiger, Kimmich, Sané, Brandt, Werner.
We start on a sombre note, unfortunately.
Four people, including a police officer, have died in a terrorist incident near the Houses of Parliament today. At least 20 people suffered injuries as pedestrians were struck by a car on Westminster bridge.
FA Chairman Greg Clarke has spoken about the tragic incident and confirmed that England will 'recognise the bravery' of those involved in their World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on Sunday.
"Our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected by this terrible incident," Clarke said.
"We will be recognising the bravery of the security services and all those involved at the England v Lithuania match on Sunday."
Good evening and welcome to IB Times UK's live coverage of Germany vs England.
The two old foes will do battle at the Signal Iduna Park in a game that promises to be Gareth Southgate's toughest test as Three Lions boss. Despite the magnitude of the clash, the former Middlesbrough manager has seen fit to experiment and has opted to use a 3-4-3 system in Dortmund.
Michael Keane is set to make his England debut - in a formation that he is rather unfamiliar with - while West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore will make his first appearance for his country since 2012. Halcyon days, indeed.
Stick with us for the full team news, instant score updates and the latest reaction to the goings on in Germany. It *could* be entertaining.