We start on a sombre note, unfortunately.

Four people, including a police officer, have died in a terrorist incident near the Houses of Parliament today. At least 20 people suffered injuries as pedestrians were struck by a car on Westminster bridge.

FA Chairman Greg Clarke has spoken about the tragic incident and confirmed that England will 'recognise the bravery' of those involved in their World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on Sunday.

Chairman Greg Clarke on today's terror attack: "Our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected by this terrible incident." — The FA (@FA) March 22, 2017

"Our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected by this terrible incident," Clarke said.

"We will be recognising the bravery of the security services and all those involved at the England v Lithuania match on Sunday."