Germany take on Mexico in the second semi-final of the Confederations Cup on Thursday, 29 June, with the World Champions looking to give their youngsters a valuable workout in the semis.

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 7pm BST. Live coverage of the game will be on ITV and ITV HD.

Overview

Germany have made their way to the semi-finals as the winners of Group B with an experimental squad of youngsters who are pencilled in for the future of German football. but not without a few underwhelming moments along the way. Bernd Leno struggled to find his feet against Australia where he was at fault for two goals, while his replacement Marc-André ter Stegen also struggled against Cameroon.

Despite their problems at the back, the Die Mannschaft have been particularly vibrant in attack, with captain Julian Draxler rising to the occasion. His brilliant assist for Kerem Demirbay's strike against Cameroon is a true reflection of his quality, while the likes of Leon Goretzka, Lars Stindl and Timo Werner have also been impressive.

Mexico are currently the only team in the tournament who have actually gone on to win the Confederations Cup – when they played hosts to the event in 1999 while beating Brazil 4-3 in the final. Juan Carlos Osorio, the manager, can call upon a host of experienced players, including their all-time top scorer Javier Hernández and Giovani dos Santos, who are on the verge of their 30th cap.

They are a bit short on youth, with 21-year-old winger Hirving Lozano the only youngster to have scored a goal apart from the pack, which came against Russia. He was previously linked with a transfer to Manchester United, but has recently joined Andres Guardado at Dutch champions PSV earlier this month. Lozano is known to start from a wide position where he has been particularly effective.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Germany win: 21/20

21/20 Draw: 27/10

27/10 Mexico win: 5/2

Team News

Germany

Possible XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Matthias Ginter, Shkodran Mustafi, Antonio Ruediger; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Emre Can, Jonas Hector; Lars Stindl, Julian Draxler; Timo Werner

Mexico

Possible XI: Guillermo Ochoa; Miguel Layun, Nestor Araujo, Hector Moreno, Oswaldo Alanis; Jonathan Dos Santos, Hector Herrera, Luis Reyes; Raul Jimenez, Javier Hernandez, Javier Aquino