Ivanka Trump said it is "pretty inappropriate" to ask her about the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct levied against her father, President Donald Trump. During an interview with NBC's Peter Alexander, the first daughter was asked whether she believed the 16 women who came forward to accuse Trump of sexual misconduct - claims that the president has vehemently denied.

"I think it's a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter, if she believes the accusers of her father, when he's affirmatively stated that there's no truth to it. I don't think that's a question you would ask many other daughters," the senior White House adviser said.

"I believe my father," she continued. "I know my father. So I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father."

Ivanka was interviewed by NBC as she concluded her trip to South Korea where she represented her father's administration and led the US delegation at the 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

Since moving to Washington DC to help in her father's administration, critics have often slammed Ivanka for failing to be a voice of moderation in the White House as her father's senior adviser and take a stand on issues she claims to be passionate about.

Many people also reminded Ivanka of her portfolio purview which includes feminist causes, women's and family issues and female entrepreneurship. In January, she updated her Twitter bio which now no longer mentions that she is a "passionate advocate for the education and empowerment of women and girls".

However, her latest response has triggered widespread criticism with people blasting her as "hypocritical", saying she "can't have it both ways" and dodge tough questions about the president as his senior adviser.

"A senior adviser to the president says it's inappropriate to ask her if she believes the sexual misconduct allegations made against the president because he's her father," CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins tweeted.

"It's not an inappropriate question. Ivanka Trump has chosen to work in the House as a staffer and presidential adviser," the Washington Post's White House bureau chief, tweeted. "She can choose not to answer, but it's a fair question by @PeterAlexander".

Even Dictionary.com's official Twitter handle got in on the digs at Ivanka by tweeting out the definition of the word "inappropriate".

"The White House went out of its way to make clear that Ivanka Trump traveled to South Korea as a senior adviser to the president, not a First Daughter. But as soon as she's hit with a difficult question, suddenly she's a daughter," the Washington Post's Jenna Johnson tweeted.

Others said she could avoid facing and having to answer such questions by resigning from the post.

"Ivanka can put an end to all these awkward questions by resigning immediately but it's her preference and her scam to use her dirtbag father's largesse to bolster her personal brand so let's keep those 'inappropriate' questions coming," writer Simon Maloy wrote.