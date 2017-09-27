Boxing coach Freddie Roach has revealed who he feels is the pound-for-pound best boxer in the sport following the retirement of Andre Ward.

Former WBA, WBO and IBF light heavyweight champion Ward was considered by many as the pound-for-pound king in boxing until he recently announced his retirement from the sport.

Other contenders for the title are Vasyl Lomachenko, who promoter Bob Arum has likened to boxing great Muhammad Ali, as well as Gennady Golovkin who most recently defended his title by way of a split-decision draw against Canelo Alvarez.

However, Roach believes unified light welterweight world champion Terence Crawford is the best fighter on the planet right now.

Crawford (32-0 record in boxing) most recently won the WBA and IBF light welterweight titles after his third-round knockout of Julius Indongo in August, and is also a two-weight world champion.

"I think [Terence] Crawford is the best fighter, pound-for-pound, in the world today," Roach told Fight Hub TV. "He can box, he can move for 12 rounds, he can punch, he hurts everybody."

"In his last win he fought the African fighter who's a really tough guy — I saw him win the title in Moscow...I thought that 'if Crawford takes this guy lightly he might be surprised.' And he went right after him, Crawford. He went right after him and made him look ordinary, with a body shot."

However, despite his view that Crawford reigns supreme in the sport, Roach has doubts on whether he could beat someone like Golovkin if he moved up weight classes.

"So I think he might be the best fighter pound-for-pound in the world right now but can he beat Triple G and those guys? Size wise, different weight classes — don't think that's gonna happen," he added.