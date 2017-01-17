Ghana take on Uganda in the third match of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Stade de Port Gentil, Port Gentil, on Tuesday, 17 January. The two sides are pitted in Group D with Mali and Egypt.

The Black Stars came close to lifting the trophy in the previous edition, but were denied the opportunity by Ivory Coast. Ghana lost to eventual winners Ivory Coast on penalties forcing them to settle for the runners-up spot.

Former Chelsea and West Ham United manager Avram Grant will manage the West African nation for the 2017 African Cup of Nation. The Israeli coach will be hoping he can help Ghana to their fifth success of the tournament.

Aston Villa star Jordan Ayew and West Ham's Andre Ayew will be in their side's attack at the Afcon. Baba Rahman is a well-known name in Ghana's back four, while former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan will lead the side in Gabon.

Uganda have made it to the final stage of the African Cup of Nations for the first time since 1978. They finished as runners-up in the qualifying stages, behind Burkina Faso. Milutin Sredojevic will be hoping his side can impress in the ongoing tournament in order to beat the odds to qualify for the knockout stages.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 4pm GMT/5pm local time. The 2017 African Cup of Nations will be telecast on Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Eurosport UK Player for mobile, tablet and desktop users.

Prediction

Ghana to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

Ghana to win: 21/10

Draw: 2

Uganda to win: 7/5

Team News

Ghana

Possible XI: Razak; Afful, Mensah, Rahman, Acheampong; Atsu, Agyemang-Badu, Mubarak; Gyan, J. Ayew, A. Ayew.

Uganda

Possible XI: Onyango; Walusimbi, Isinde, Iguma, Ochaya; Mawejje, Oloya, Miya, Luwagga; Massa, Sserunkuma.

Below is a list of TV channels that will air the game around the world: