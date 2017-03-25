Gig economy worker Andrew Boxer earned the right to paid leave after the central London employment tribunal on Friday, March 24 classified the cycle courier as a "worker" instead of being self-employed.

The classification enabled him to claim £321.16 after he took a week's worth of holidays, which was disputed by his employer.

Andrew worked as a cycle courier for Excel, which is currently owned by Citysprint.

Excel argued that Andrew was an independent contractor as he brought his own tools- namely a bicycle, mobile phone, and protective clothing for work.

However, the tribunal refuted the claim as the courier firm enforced a five day work week and a fixed rate of pay, thereby violating the guidelines of an independent contractor's entitlements.

Excel had also provided Andrew with a radio and a handheld computer.

The recent ruling is a second blow to Citysprint's track record with upholding employment rights, as another bicycle courier had earned both paid leave and minimum pay from the firm after a legal battle in January.

The debate around gig economy workers is slowly gaining prominence within the UK economy, as the nation currently benefits from a record low unemployment rate of 4.8%.

Around 57% of gig economy workers believe that they are being exploited by their employers in order to drive growth, a survey published by the Chartered Institute for Personnel and Development (CIPD) had reported last week.

Two-thirds of the participants also affirmed that the government should guarantee them paid leave and minimum wage.

Prime Minister Theresa May commissioned a comprehensive review of the gig economy earlier on Monday (March 20). The review would include a more rigid classification of self-employment and obstructing firms from implementing restrictions on self-employed workers.