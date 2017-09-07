Gigi Hadid is still being ridiculed on social media after making an apology for a "racist" video that has come to light again after seven months.

The 22-year-old Victoria's Secret model shared a high-fashion snap of herself on Instagram to her 35.6m followers today, showing off her breasts in a plunging white belted jumpsuit by Tom Ford as New York Fashion Week got underway.

Kendall Jenner's BFF gave her outfit an added twist by teaming it with star-embellished flat shoes and a pair of sunglasses as she tied her long blonde hair up into a messy bun.

She captioned the shot: "post-@tomford fashion month begins !! Thank you for last night TF, @carineroitfeld, & @jamespscully - some of the first to support my career - forever grateful & always an honor to work with you, my friends! ".

Despite the upbeat post and Gigi's stunning appearance in the black and white picture, followers quickly referred to the aforementioned video.

One person commented: "Gigi is a racist. Period" as another put: "Gigi u have to realize what u have done is a really bad n rude behavior... realize it.In heart!!!"

A third added: "We cant move on before you apologize to all Asians!"

Others even brought her modelling tactics into the argument, with someone else stating: "Your walk is TERRIBLE."

While some of the model's followers defended her and claimed she had indeed apologised, with one saying: "she apologized twice now it's been 6 months you never did mistakes ? Yes you did so now move on," Hadid undoubtedly received a frosty reception on her latest post.

The video in question was posted by her sister, Bella, back in February and appeared to show the model squinting her eyes as she held up a Buddha biscuit.

Hadid disabled her Instagram comments over the weekend and made an apology to her fans on the Chinese social media site Weibo.

Her statement was captured by Twitter user @mr_jielin and written in both Mandarin and English that read:

"It hurts me to hurt anyone, and I want you all to know that it was never my intent to offend anyone through my actions and I sincerely apologise to those who were hurt or felt let down by me. I have the utmost respect and love for the people of China and cherish the incredible memories I have made while visiting in the past."

The clip has been brought to the public's attention once again after it was announced that Hadid would be walking in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Show in Shanghai, China, later this year.