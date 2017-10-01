Detectives in London are still looking for a woman who was filmed having sex in broad daylight on a platform at Hackney Downs station.

Horrified passengers on the London Overground witnessed the couple engaging in intercourse at 7am on 26 August, with a video of the amorous pair going viral on social media.

Witnesses were outraged by the man and women with one overheard in a video saying "yous two are f***ing disgusting!" Another commentator said the suspects "shagged the place down".

"Would you believe it, two people were just shagging the place down on the platform, you know what I mean.

"What time is it now... 7.16am. They're at it like rabbits, then they jump on the train afterwards. It's early in the morning on the platform at Hackney Downs.

"I'm not joking man. Today's Saturday the 26th. And they shagged the place down. Crazy."

A 23-year-old man from Walthamstow has been charged with one count of outraging public decency and is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on 9 October.

British Transport Police are still hunting for a ginger-haired woman in relation to the crime and have released an image of her face.

Investigating officer PC David Weatherhead, said: "Since the video footage on social media was brought to our attention, officers have charged a man in connection with the incident. Our enquiries continue to trace the woman involved.

"I would like to hear from you if you know the woman in the images we have released this morning.

"We would like to speak to her as we believe she may have information which could help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to send a text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 286 of 26/08/2017.

Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.