Giorgio Chiellini is set to reject a transfer to Chelsea after the veteran centre-back expressed his wish to continue his career at Juventus beyond the summer.

Chiellini, 33, is in the final six months of his contract in Turin and has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge to reunite with former Juventus and Italy boss Antonio Conte.

However, the defender said he had no intention of moving clubs in the near future and added that he would sit down with the club to begin talks over extending his contract later this month.

"Extend my contract with Juventus? I'll meet the club after the holidays to discuss the contract extension and I think that there won't be any surprise," Chiellini was quoted as saying by Goal.

"Juventus feels like family to me and I couldn't be better."

Conte turned his attentions to signing Chellini in a deal worth around £25m ($34m) last summer after failing to persuade Leonardo Bonucci to join him at Chelsea.

Chiellini said he was focused on winning a sixth consecutive Scudetto with Juventus.

"We aim to win Scudetto, Coppa Italia and Champions League," he stated. "We have the potential to go all the way in every competition."

Chelsea have been linked with the likes of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey in January, while defender David Luiz is expected to leave Stamford Bridge after suffering a breakdown in his relationship with Conte.

The Blues boss said last week that Chelsea's board will have the final say on transfers and hinted that he is keen to add to his squad in January.

"It is not the right time now to talk about who we will sign and I don't want to have this conversation in public," the Chelsea manager was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

"I am very happy to work with my players, and then if the squad is big enough to play all these games in all competitions, only time will tell."