A girl at a Spanish tourist hot spot was taken to hospital after suffering bite wounds that some have suggested were from a shark.

The 11-year-old girl was bitten badly on the foot but authorities were reticent to say what could have attacked in such a way - "we can not confirm that it was a shark, it could also have been a goldfish" lifeguards in Grao de Moncofa told the newspaper, El Periodoco Mediterraneo.

The beach was not evacuated, as if often the case in shark attacks, as there were not other witnesses, the Mirror said. Some speculated that it may have been a small blue shark, only 60 or 70cm long.

The town's mayor told the Spanish newspaper that though they were aware that shark attacks were possible in the area, they had not happened in at least a decade.

In Australia, technology might be the answer to stopping gruesome shark attacks on the country's beach lovers. Numerous drones are to be deployed along Aussie beaches to track and detect any signs of sharks in the area.

The drones are not only expected to help keep beachgoers safe but will be a welcome asset in monitoring the coast's varied sealife and ecosystems. If one of the machines spots a shark, they are expected to sound a loud alarm before possibly even deploying life rafts to help those in need.