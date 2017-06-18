The girlfriend of missing airman Corrie Mckeague has announced the birth of their baby.

April Oliver, from Norfolk, shared a photo of her cradling the week-old baby, on her Facebook page on Father's Day.

Mr Mckeague's mother Nicola Urquhart also posted a photo on the Find Corrie Facebook page, saying the baby was "perfect".

"We have finally welcomed this beautiful little lady into the world. She is absolutely perfect," she said.

"I am so very proud of April for getting her here safely. "Both mummy and baby are doing well. Thank you so much for all your love and support x x x"

Oliver met Mckeague on a dating site and the pair had been dating for five months. She discovered she was pregnant with his baby two weeks after his disappearance. In January she said: "I've had to make a massive decision by myself. I was hoping and praying that he'd come back so we could make the decision together."

Describing her partner as "just the sweetest and most outgoing person I've ever known" in May, Miss Oliver posted a black and white image of her holding her bump. She wrote: "Your daddy would be proud of you my little one and would love you as much as I do."

The 23-year-old gunner from Fife, who was stationed at RAF Honington in Suffolk, disappeared on 24 September 2016, following a night out with friends in the Suffolk town of Bury St Edmunds.

On the night of his disappearance, CCTV footage showed him entering a cul-de-sac loading bay area known as the 'Horseshoe' at 3.25am. However, he was not seen leaving. Police said it would be impossible for him to have left the area on foot without having been picked up on CCTV.

A waste disposal lorry collected a bin from that area less than an hour after Mr Mckeague was spotted on CCTV.

In March specialist officers began searching the landfill site in Milton in Cambridgeshire. According to BBC News the search could take up to ten weeks. Police said they are confident they will find his remains.

The search so far has cost more than £1m.