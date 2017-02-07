Gisele Bundchen reportedly wants her husband Tom Brady to retire after he won the Most Valuable Player award at Super Bowl 2017 for a record fifth time with New England Patriots. The former supermodel is apparently "begging" the quarterback to hang up his boots as she wants him to "go out on top".

According to Radar Online, the mother-of-three wants Brady to pursue David Beckham's career path after he retires from the sport.

"Giselle is begging him to retire and go out on top. She has retired and wants him to too," a source told the celebrity news website. "They have more money than they can ever spend and she is worried about him.

"Giselle wants Tom to follow the David Beckham model post sports... [and] do endorsements, modeling and personal appearances," the source added.

However, I seems like her pleas have fallen on deaf ears as the report claimed that Brady does not want to step away from the limelight and is not ready to retire as yet.

"He is a competitor and thinks he has another five years in him. He thinks he can win again," the source continued.

The development comes after Brady revealed ahead of the Super Bowl against Atlanta Falcons that his wife had given him a necklace to "protect" him along with some on-field advice.

"I've been very blessed to find her. Wonderful woman, wonderful partner. She does everything. She gave me this (necklace) for protection, and she'd be really happy that I'm wearing it because she doesn't like anyone hitting me. She always says, 'Throw the ball really fast, really fast'. So that's what I try to do," he told USA Today Sports.

New England Patriots were trailing, but managed to come from behind and clinched Super Bowl 2017, and Bundchen along with her three children – Vivian, John and Benjamin – was spotted celebrating Brady's win.

In his post-game speech, Brady thanked his family and his mother Galynn for their support. He also dedicated the win to his mother.

"They're all happy so it's nice to have everybody here and it's going to be a great celebration tonight," Brady said, according to E! News.

Brady also thanked fans back home for their support throughout the years.

"Thank you to all our fans. Everyone back in Boston and New England, we love you," he said and added, "You've been with us all year. We're bringing this sucker home."