Get excited, because Demi Moore is making a small-screen return after 14 years. The actress – best known for her role in Ghost – will join the cast of Fox's hit show Empire.

The 54-year-old star will make her debut in the Season 3 finale and will play a "take-charge nurse with a mysterious past", according to the television network.

She joins a long line of A-list Hollywood stars with an upcoming appearance on the hit US show, which is set to include big names in its highly-anticipated third season including Mariah Carey, Xzibit and Eva Longoria among others.

Mother-of-three Moore is set to be a big surprise on the show as it is her first TV appearance in over a decade, and she will be starring as a no-nonsense nurse whose dark secrets put both her and the Lyon family in serious danger. And the appearance will not be the last viewers will see of her, as Moore is expected to have a recurring role in Season 4 of the show.

Moore's new job is her first recurring role in a television series since her part in the US soap General Hospital in the early 1980s, so it is sure to cause a stir.

She has since made guest appearances on TV shows including Moonlighting, Ellen and Tales from the Crypt, while her last TV appearance was in 2003 when she sparred with Will & Grace on NBC.

American musical drama TV series Empire was created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, and has been hugely popular since its debut in January 2015 on Fox. It is filmed in Chicago but the show is based in New York and centres on a fictional hip hop music and entertainment company. On January 11, the show was renewed for a fourth season which will consist of 18 episodes.

Empire returns to Fox on 22 March.