Glastonbury festival goers have been spoilt with glorious sunshine so far this weekend but on Sunday (25 June) their luck will change as rain clouds gather over Worthy Farm in Somerset, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures will still be benign, with highs of around 18C, but the warmth will be accompanied by at least a couple of hours of rain in the morning.

Hungover and unwashed music lovers will hope that the downpour does not precipitate the kind of mud bath famously associated with the event, which has been running on Michael Eavis' land since 1971.

Last year, the festival was almost a wash out as the campsite turned into a veritable quagmire and many cars had to be towed towards the exits by tractor.

Tomorrow's grey clouds should disappear and make way for sun in the afternoon. Sunday is traditionally family day at Glastonbury and local families are allowed onto the site free of charge.

Ed Sheeran is the headline act on the final day of the festival following on from Radiohead's Friday night set and the Foo Fighters' Saturday night performance.

The Met Office issued a statement forecasting the weather for the south-west of England on Sunday, saying: "Patchy rain will spread during Sunday morning, though it will be probably stay drier and brighter in Dorset. Most of the region will brighten up later in the day. Maximum temperature 20 C."

An increasing number of urban artists have featured in the line-up in recent years. That trend continues tomorrow with Kano, Boy Better Know and Rag'N'Bone Man all turning out.

On Saturday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn gave a rousing speech to tens of thousands of revellers from the Pyramid Stage as he introduced US hip-hop act Run the Jewels.