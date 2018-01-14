From being one of the US president's closest aides to being kicked off the Trump train, Steve Bannon's career has been spiralling downward in recent months. Fuelling his fall are excerpts from Michael Wolff's latest book Fire and Fury which quotes the former White House chief strategist as speaking against Donald Trump and his team.

The most recent of these scandalous comments came to light after the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump's lawyers paid ex-porn star, Stephanie Clifford $130,000 (£95,000) in hush money to keep her silent about a sexual encounter, which allegedly took place in 2006, with Trump.

Wolff in his tell-all book claims that Bannon told him that the president's long-time attorney, Marc Kasowitz, has brushed many such encounters under the rug with pay-outs.

"Look, Kasowitz has known [Trump] for twenty-five years. Kasowitz has gotten him out of all kinds of jams," Bannon reportedly said. "Kasowitz on the campaign - what did we have, a hundred women? Kasowitz took care of all of them."

Trump Organization attorney Michael Cohen, who the report claims took care of the Clifford situation, denied any involvement of the sort.

"President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels," told the WSJ. "This is now the second time that you are raising outlandish allegations against my client.

"You have attempted to perpetuate this false narrative for over a year; a narrative that has been consistently denied by all parties since at least 2011."

With lies and un-truths being the base for much of the Trump campaign and administration, most people find it easy to believe that Bannon's statements have a truth to them, though many voiced disbelief that 100 women would want to engage in sexual relations with the president.

Neither Bannon, Kasowitz nor the White House has commented on the new allegations, but the reports do not spell good news for the former executive chairman of Breitbart News. In a turn-around deserving of a thriller novel, Bannon has agreed to cooperate with the Mueller investigation and will testify before Congress.

He has retained the services of attorney Bill Burck for the same.

"Bannon and others who 'know too much' can be dangerous to a president with a few too many secrets," Republican strategist Cheri Jacobus wrote in an op-ed for USA Today. "Trump would be wise to heed this advice: Never put anyone in a position where they've got nothing left to lose."