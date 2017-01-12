A furious news anchor forced a fellow presenter to change her outfit after realising she was wearing similar clothes to her guests. Footage of the moment Australia's Nine newsreader Amber Sherlock lambasted colleague Julie Snook off air has gone viral.

In the cringe-worthy off-air exchange published by Mumbrella, a furious Sherlock can be seen growing increasingly irritated with Snook as she attempts to offer an explanation for the wardrobe mishap.

During the segment, which aired on 11 January, Sherlock was in a different studio to her guests Snook and psychologist Sandy Rea. Although it was all smiles when they went on-air, viewers can now see the drama that went on behind the scenes.

A perturbed Sherlock claimed she had asked Snook to put on a jacket 'two-and-a-half hours before the broadcast' and accused of her of intentionally ignoring her request.

"I need Julie to put a jacket on because we're all in white. I asked her before we came on — Julie, you need to put a jacket on," she says while angrily tapping at her iPhone.

When Rea – who looks appropriately uncomfortable with the exchange – attempts to pacify the situation by going back to wardrobe, Sherlock insists that Snook should be the one to change. "You're fine Sandy but there can't be three of us. And I made this clear two and a half hours ago."

As tension continues to rise, Snook appears to concede, snapping back: "Amber, if it's an issue I can get on out of here [the studio], "adding that her top was technically light blue and not white.

"It is an issue. Go and grab a jacket," Sherlock demanded. "I wasn't saying it for no reason. The wardrobe girls will be furious downstairs."

The passive-aggressive back-and-forth continues for a few more minutes before the footage cuts to black. When the women reappear, Snook is wearing a black jacket zipped up over her top and Sherlock warmly introduces her guests.