In less than a year Madonna will be celebrating her 60th birthday, and yet the Queen of Pop refuses to show any signs of ageing. Proving just why she is still a rage among music lovers, the Material Girl hitmaker shared a series of snaps in some seriously sultry attire.

From a sexy black corset to suspenders and stockings, the songstress leaves little to imagination as she poses to promote her new skincare line, MDNA SKIN, on Instagram.

"Then put on your favourite lingerie and indulge yourself with my luxurious new skin care line," she wrote alongside one of the first promo pictures that sees her sprawled on a couch, showing off her curves in the racy combinations.

In a second picture, Madonna goes all suggestive, posing in a corset and stockings against a background of wallpapers and a crucifix. As if that isn't enough, the Rebel Heart artist adds in the photo caption, "And don't forget to say your prayers!" adding a bunch of hashtags for good measure – "#undermyskin #mdnaskin."

The stunning photos have caused quite a buzz on the picture-sharing site, with her 10 million plus followers flocking to the comments section.

While some hailed the pop princess as a "goddess" for daring to bare, others couldn't help but applaud her ageless beauty.

"Hot she don't age," a fan wrote. Another commented, "Every friggin picture is stunning wow."

After grabbing attention with the eye-popping images, though, Madonna used the platform to wish her daughter Lourdes Leon – whom she shares with ex Carlos Leon – a happy 21st birthday.

"You are always in my heart!! Happy Birthday Lola. La Princessa," the singer shared alongside a series of heartwarming photos of her daughter.