Goldberg's rematch with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 on 2 April could well bring the curtain down on his comeback, which he made at 2016 Survivor Series with a fight against the Beast Incarnate. The Universal champion has been reportedly feeling "miserable" on his second run in the WWE as he is "stressed 24 hours a day" and not getting enough sleep.

As the former WCW champion has expressed that he is unhappy with his current run in the company, does this mean he would go on a break and make another comeback? The 50-year-old wrestler on The Ross Report said that he would "consider it for sure".

Goldberg said that although he has been feeling miserable ever since he made his comeback, he would "do it all over again".

"I'd go through just about anything," he said and added that by doing so, his son and his wife will be able to watch him from the stands.

Ross also went on to suggest that Goldberg could make another comeback for SummerSlam 2017 or WrestleMania 34.

Meanwhile, Goldberg revealed that his family was proud of him for making his WWE return after a 12-year hiatus. He also said that he can now claim to be "one of the coolest dads" and that was possible because of people who helped him in his return.

"I truly believe that they're... I think they're proud, man. And I think it's cool for them to get a little piece of it. And that's why I did it," Goldberg was quoted as saying.

Goldberg takes every fight as his final fight "whether it's Monday or this coming weekend". He is thankful for the opportunity and to everyone who has received him "positively" despite the fact that he left active wrestling a long time ago.

"I am forever indebted to every human being who has positively received me because they've contributed to the picture that my family is able to see and experience," he stressed.