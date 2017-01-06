The Golden Globes will mark the first notable awards ceremony of 2017, showcasing the best talents and titles in both film and television. Taking place at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on 10 January, comedian Jimmy Fallon will be hosting the awards while actor Meryl Streep is already set to receive the Cecil B DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award.

But what about the other trophies? Who will triumph on the night, giving us an early indicator of who could walk away with Hollywood's top prize, an Oscar? In the run up to the accolades being dished out, IBTimes UK predict who could potentially win big.

While we've only looked over a few of the major categories in the video above, check out the full list of nominations ahead of the Golden Globes official ceremony, and who we think will win in each one too...

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Manchester By The Sea (PREDICTED WINNER)

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Best Director – Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Amy Adams (Arrival)

Jessica Chastain (Miss Sloane)

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Annette Bening (20th Century Women)

Lily Collins (Rules Don't Apply)

Hailee Steinfeld (The Edge Of Seventeen)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)

Joel Edgerton (Loving)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Colin Farrell (The Lobster)

OR

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Jonah Hill (War Dogs)

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)

Best Performance by an Actor in Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water)

Simon Helberg (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Aaron Taylor Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)

Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)

Best Animated Film

Kubo And The Two Strings

Moana

My Life As A Courgette

Sing

Zootopia

Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)

Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)

OR

Taylor Sheridan (Hell Or High Water)

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

Nicholas Britell (Moonlight)

Justin Hurwitz (La La Land)

Jóhan Jóhannsson (Arrival)

Volker Bertelmann and Dustin O'Halloran (Lion)

Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, and Hans Zimmer (Hidden Figures)

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

Can't Stop the Feeling (Trolls)

City of Stars (La La Land)

Faith (Sing)

Gold (Gold)

How Far I'll Go (Moana)

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Divines, France

Elle, France

Neruda, Chile

The Salesman, Iran/France

Toni Erdmann, Germany

TELEVISION AWARDS

Best TV Series – Drama

The Crown (Netflix)

Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Mozart In The Jungle (Amazon)

Transparent (Amazon)

Veep (HBO)

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime (ABC)

The Dresser (Starz)

The Night Manager (AMC)

The Night Of (HBO)

The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Rami Malek (Mr Robot)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath)

Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Gael Garcia Bernal (Mozart In The Jungle)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Nick Nolte (Graves)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Gina Rodriguez (Jane The Virgin)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Bryan Cranston (All The Way)

Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

Courtney B. Vance (The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience)

Sarah Paulson (The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story)

Charlotte Rampling (London Spy)

Kerry Washington (Confirmation)

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Programme

Sterling K Brown (The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story)

Hugh Laurie (The Night Manager)

John Lithgow (The Crown)

Christian Slater (Mr Robot)

John Travolta (The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story)

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Programme

Olivia Colman (The Night Manager)

Lena Headey (Game Of Thrones)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)