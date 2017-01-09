Film and TV stars gathered at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday (8 January) for the 74th Golden Globes hosted by comedian Jimmy Fallon. While the ceremony had ups and downs, top honours were bagged by La La Land and its stars, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.
While, the musical comedy La La Land dominated the awards in the film category, HBO was left behind as hit shows Game Of Thrones and Westworld failed to secure any awards, despite receiving maximum nods.
Here is the complete list of Golden Globe winners:
Film Awards
Best motion picture, drama: Moonlight
Best picture, comedy or musical: La La Land
Best actress, drama: Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Best actor, drama: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Best actress, comedy or musical: Emma Stone, La La Land
Best actor, comedy or musical: Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Best supporting actress: Viola Davis, Fences
Best Supporting actor: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best screenplay: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best animated film: Zootopia
Best foreign language film: Elle (France)
Best original score: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Best original song: City of Stars, La La Land
TV Awards
Best series, drama: The Crown, Netflix
Best series, comedy or musical: Atlanta, FX
Best television movie or mini-series: The People v. O.J.
Simpson: American Crime Story, FX
Best actress, mini-series or television movie: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best actor, mini-series or television movie: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Best actress, drama: Claire Foy, The Crown
Best actor, drama: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best actress, comedy or musical: Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Best actor, comedy or musical: Donald Glover, Atlanta
Best supporting actress: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Best supporting actor: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager