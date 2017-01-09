Film and TV stars gathered at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday (8 January) for the 74th Golden Globes hosted by comedian Jimmy Fallon. While the ceremony had ups and downs, top honours were bagged by La La Land and its stars, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

While, the musical comedy La La Land dominated the awards in the film category, HBO was left behind as hit shows Game Of Thrones and Westworld failed to secure any awards, despite receiving maximum nods.

Here is the complete list of Golden Globe winners:

Film Awards

Best motion picture, drama: Moonlight

Best picture, comedy or musical: La La Land

Best actress, drama: Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best actor, drama: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best actress, comedy or musical: Emma Stone, La La Land

Best actor, comedy or musical: Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best supporting actress: Viola Davis, Fences

Best Supporting actor: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best screenplay: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best animated film: Zootopia

Best foreign language film: Elle (France)

Best original score: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Best original song: City of Stars, La La Land

TV Awards

Best series, drama: The Crown, Netflix

Best series, comedy or musical: Atlanta, FX

Best television movie or mini-series: The People v. O.J.

Simpson: American Crime Story, FX

Best actress, mini-series or television movie: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best actor, mini-series or television movie: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Best actress, drama: Claire Foy, The Crown

Best actor, drama: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best actress, comedy or musical: Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Best actor, comedy or musical: Donald Glover, Atlanta

Best supporting actress: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Best supporting actor: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager