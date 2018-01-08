From Meryl Streep to Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman, Hollywood's top guns arrived at the Golden Globes red carpet in all-black attires on Sunday night (7 January), showing solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and assault.

Following the array of scandalous stories – whether it's of the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's offences or out of the closet surprises, Kevin Spacey – celebrities coming together as part of the Time's Up protest has been anticipated for days.

Social media has been abuzz and designers flooded with requests for red carpet worthy gown only in black.

And yet, few standouts emerged on Sunday night, who not only flouted the #WhyWeWearBlack protest but also created quite a sensation wearing plunging, racy gowns in bombshell red hues.

Was it a deliberate act against the silent protest or they really missed the memo, it's hard to tell but actresses like Blanca Blanco and Barbara Meier surely stuck out from the crowd.

Leading the pack of rebels, 36-year-old Blanco cut a sensational figure on the red carpet in her velvet floor-length gown whose daring slits and cut-outs left little to the imagination. The American Romance actress complimented the look with retro-style waves, but unfortunately, the colour of her outfit failed to make the cut.

German model Barbara Meier was the other Golden Globes attendee, who missed the mark majorly and turned up in a sheer floral-themed dress. Although the light pink hue of her outfit was a sight for the sore eyes, her anti-black style, in this case, wasn't the best sartorial choice.

However, the most notable one amongst the lot to flout the "wear-black" theme was actress Meher Tatna, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – the same group that holds the annual Golden Globe awards.

Instead of a dark hue, Tatna opted for a red-and-gold outfit on the red carpet. But her support for the Time's Up movement was apparent as she rocked the Time's Up pin during the awards show.

Hosted by The Late Shows' Seth Meyers, the 75th Golden Globes, however, saw a sea of statement outfits and Hollywood star combinations, who chose to attend the much-anticipated event in pairs or even better in groups.

Take a look at the most memorable moments from Golden Globes night below: