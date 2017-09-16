Shakira released her latest raunchy video for Spanish language single Perro Fiel featuring Reggaeton star Nicky Jam and fans are in awe of her golden looks. The song is the singer's fourth single from her album El Dorado.

The 40-year-old Columbia singer rocks gold body paint and wears a skimpy bikini flaunting ample of cleavage in the Jaume de la Iguana-directed clip. She posted the clip in which she shows off her signature dance moves on Instagram and captioned it: "Watch the incredible new video for Perro Fiel ft @nickyjampr."

Another scene finds the former The Voice judge wrapped in a body-hugging red spandex outfit and sporting red hair. The song features singer Nicky Jam trying to convince Shakira he is loyal like a dog on the track.

Fans are loving Shakira's latest music video as her 42.2 million followers flocked to the comment section to compliment her beauty. Calling her a "golden goddess" a user wrote, "Divine my Shakira. A whole golden goddess. Honour to your album El Dorado."

Another user replied, "Love your hair red! Take it back to the old school Shakira :)" another called her found her video "mind-blowing", while another fan simply stated, "Beautiful as always."

A social media user paid tribute to the Waka Waka singer. "It's incredible, this woman !!! Not only he talented! How humble! The noble! How beautiful! The kindness, the simple, etc. "I would not finish saying, what this woman is" If I do not have success too! ... it's a pride for Colombians, for Latinos," a comment reads.

Another user wished her more success and replied, "Beautiful song more success God bless you my queen .. This divine that song and the letter more."

Nicky Jam also spoke to E! News about working alongside Shakira for Perro Fiel song. The El Amante singer told the outlet, "For me, it was a truly a pleasure working with Shakira, an artist that I admire so much and now consider a friend. She's an excellent professional, and we enjoyed working together."

The mum-of-two is also getting ready to go on her El Dorado World Tour, starting in November.