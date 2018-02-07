Goncalo Guedes is back in Valencia's 18 man squad for the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Barcelona on Thursday (1 February) but Marcelino Garcia Toral suggest that the Portugal international is unlikely to make his starting line-up.

The news is a major boost for the boss with his side looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to book a place in the final.

Guedes joined Valencia on loan from Paris Saint-Germain during the last summer transfer window and has since proved to be a sensation in La Liga.

The 21-year-old winger has been arguably Los Che's best player during their impressive campaign under Marcelino, scoring four goals and providing eight assists to help them to sit in third place of the La Liga table, 18 points behind Barcelona and one ahead of Real Madrid.

Guedes suffered a muscle injury during the 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid on 27 January and was missed by Valencia last week when Barcelona beat them 1-0 at the Nou Camp thanks to header from Luis Suarez.

The Portugal international also missed the weekend's 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid but he will be available to play some minutes against Barcelona and help his side to try to turn the tie around.

"Yes. Guedes is going to be in the match day squad, not to play from the start but he is involved in the squad." Marcelino confirmed in his press conference as quoted by Valencia official website.

Centre-back Ezequiel Garay and midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia also missed the first leg but both players returned to action against Atletico on weekend and will also be available when Barcelona visit Mestalla on Thursday [8 February] night.

However, the Copa del Rey decider will still come too early for long-term absentee Jeison Murillo and Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira.

Murillo has been out of action since November while the United loanee suffered a thigh injury during the first leg following at heavy challenge from Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto.

One way or another their absences shouldn't disrupt Marcelino's plans as Valencia were not expected to start the pair with the boss having all of his regular players available for selection.

Valencia have lost four of their last five games in all competitions following an impressive start to the campaign.

However, Marcelino is not concerned about the bad run and backed his side to turn around the situation by beating Barcelona to reach the Copa del Rey final.

"We are expecting a long game, a very tough game, and hopefully after the 90 minutes we will be able to say that we are in a Copa del Rey final. Emotionally, it is going to be an intense game, but we need to play with our heads and our hearts. We have to be clever. If we don't defend well, we won't go through, Marcelino added.

"I am asking the fans to help us defend. We should be humble, because we know that we don't have a team that can dominate Barcelona for 90 minutes. Our plan is to defend well, but to attack better than in the first leg and get into the final stages with the possibility of going through. I prefer to avoid extra time."

"I see an atmosphere where they are completely committed, with excitement and ambition. We have to try not to overdo it, not to do too much. When you are too emotional you aren't as clever. The heart needs the mind with it. I am convinced that we can cause Barcelona a lot of problems. I see the positivity in the players' faces and that they are convinced they can try and get to a cup final, and this calms me. This is the game that decides if we get there. We are going to fight as best as we can, from the start until the very end."