The pre-finale episode of ABC's The Good Doctor has proven to be a tear-jerker, but fans will have to wait for the next episode to see how Dr Shaun Murphy deals with the emotional challenges as he confronts a prejudice.

Freddie Highmore is winning hearts for his flawless performance as Dr Shaun in the medical drama and to everyone's surprise, its viewership record has edged out many popular shows during the prime time. The show narrates the extraordinary journey of a genius doctor with autism.

In episode 6, the hospital is flooded with trauma patients after a massive accident. Shaun tried to save a young groom's leg by devising an experimental procedure. However, he struggles to communicate the ground-breaking procedure to his family. The lack of communication creates a huge drama inside the hospital.

But eventually the surgery takes place and Shaun was again able to save another life. Episode 7, however, is going to be tough on the gifted doctor as he comes face-to-face with an autistic patient.

In the promo, the parents of the autistic patient doubt Shaun's credibility as a doctor as they are not confident enough about Shaun's ability to deal with his emotional bouts while treating their son.

The synopsis of episode 7 titled 22 Steps reads: Dr Shaun Murphy has to confront prejudice from an unlikely source when he takes on the case of a patient with autism, and Dr Jared Kalu has to learn to accept his limitations as a surgeon.

Following its massive popularity, ABC ordered a full season of the series. But the network is yet to declare the episode count of the show.

"We are thrilled to announce that we are giving our viewers additional episodes of The Good Doctor. We have an amazing team in front of and behind the camera, led by Freddie Highmore's incredibly nuanced performance as Dr Shaun Murphy, and we're confident the show will continue to captivate our audience," Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement.