After scaring his fans as the psychotic serial killer Norman Bates in the Bates Motel, Freddie Highmore is back as Dr. Shaun Murphy in the latest drama for ABC – The Good Doctor. But this time, the actor will not go on a killing spree and rather will save lives as a gifted doctor with autism.

The Good Doctor will premiere on Monday, 25 September at 10 pm ET on ABC. Click here to watch the episode live online on the network's official website.

The show narrates the life of an extraordinary young doctor who aspires to save lives while struggling to connect with people emotionally due to his autism.

Highmore, who won praises for his impeccable performance as the psychotic hotel owner, looks promising in the trailer of the highly anticipated show.

"Having been fortunate enough to be on a TV show that lasted five seasons, you realize you need to choose the right thing," he told Entertainment Weekly. Speaking about his intriguing character in the Good Doctor, Highmore adds: "What's great about Shaun is that he has those moments of excitement and moments of joy and moments of happiness mixed in with the way he struggles."

The series synopsis reads:

Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital's surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.

"The thing that I find really compelling about this show is how he has real limitations, but those limitations won't stop him. There might have to be accommodations made, but he is capable of doing great things," executive producer by David Shore told the website.