ABC's The Good Doctor will not air on Monday, 6 November as the show is on a 15-day hiatus before it returns with the remaining episodes.

The medical drama, which was earlier undermined as just another show by the network, with Freddie Highmore as the lead has gone on to dwarf the viewership rating of major shows.

The emotional journey of Dr Shaun Murphy, who has autism and savant syndrome, has not only captured viewer's attention but also their hearts. Hence the wait will be a tough one for its fans. The show will be back with episode 7, titled 22 Steps.

The synopsis suggests that Shaun will face his biggest challenge yet at the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital after a parent of an autistic patient starts doubting his credibility as a surgeon.

"Dr Shaun Murphy has to confront prejudice from an unlikely source when he takes on the case of a patient with autism, and Dr Jared Kalu has to learn to accept his limitations as a surgeon," says the episode description.

Highmore, who is winning accolade for his flawless acting skills as Dr Shaun, revealed that adapting to a complicated character like Shaun soon after playing the psychotic Norman Bates in Bates Motel was tough.

Explaining the challenges he faced while playing a genius autistic doctor, Highmore told Inside Ottawa Valley: "It's been about lending a sense of authenticity, of course, by digging out Shaun's individual idiosyncrasies. What makes him tick, what makes him laugh, we find out what he loves. And the people this season he may fall in love with. That's what I loved about the script, from the beginning it's that celebration on how he thinks differently. As opposed to the focus on the obstacles that are very real, which he faces and doesn't entirely define who he is."

The show will return on Monday, 13 November on ABC.