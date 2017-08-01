Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has backed Michy Batshuayi to impress for the Blues in the 2017/18 season.

The 23-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge from Marseille last summer and has struggled to get regular playing time in his debut season in England. Despite the limited opportunities, he managed to score five goals in the Premier League.

Batshuayi made only one start in the league and came on as a substitute on 19 occasions. He played for 239 minutes in England's top flight club competition and his goals per minutes played ratio is impressive.

Antonio Conte heaped praise on Harry Kane after suggesting the Tottenham Hotspur striker would cost over £100m ($131.4m). Nevin suggested the Blues manager that he already has a played who boasts a better goals per minutes played ratio than the England international.

"Our Belgian striker had limited opportunities last season but having watched him a good deal even before he came to the Blues, one thing that was never in doubt was the fact that this man can score goals," Nevin told Chelsea's official website.

"In fact, he has great difficulty stopping scoring when he gets the chances. Look at the numbers and you see what he is all about. His goals per minutes played ratio even last season was easily the best at the club and among the best in the league.

"Actually, at a goal for every 79 minutes he was on the field, he was well ahead of even Harry Kane last season! His current run is even more impressive and suggests very good things lie ahead.

"Michy was the man on the spot to win the league for us at West Brom last season when he had just come on as sub.

"Taking all games other than the FA Cup final, when he only got two minutes on the field, he then went on a run of seven goals in five appearances and none of them were full 90-minute stints."

Chelsea signed Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid earlier in the summer transfer window as Antonio Conte wants the striker to replace Diego Costa at the west London club. Despite Morata's arrival, Batshuayi has managed to impress in the pre-season fixtures scoring three goals.