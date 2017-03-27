The Netherlands have confirmed they have parted ways with their manager Danny Blind following the national side's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bulgaria in their last World Cup qualifier fixture.

Blind took over as the national team coach from Guus Hiddink as the Netherlands struggled under the guidance of the former Chelsea boss. After being in charge for 18 matches, the KNVB decided to say goodbye to their current manager following a meeting with professional football director Jean Paul Decossaux, technical director Hans van Breukelen and Danny Blind.

A statement on KNVB read: "The KNVB has decided to dismiss coach Danny Blind from his post with immediate effect. The decision was agreed following a conversation between the KNVB, by professional football director Jean Paul Decossaux, technical director Hans van Breukelen, and Danny Blind."

Decossaux said: "We have respect for what Danny meant for us and for the team during his tenure."

"But because the results have been disappointing, and now qualifying for the World Cup in Russia seems difficult, we feel we unfortunately have to say goodbye to him."

The Dutch are in a difficult position in Group A as they sit in the fourth place after the latest defeat. After five matches, Blind guided the Netherlands to two wins while suffering defeats at the hands of group leaders France and Bulgaria.

The Netherlands have seven points after five games and trail leaders France by six points. Sweden are second with 10 points. Only the top team from each group will make it to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, while the second place team will take part in the play-off.

The 2010 World Cup finalists failed to qualify for the Euro 2016 and should they finish outside the top two in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers, they will miss out on the second major tournament in two years.