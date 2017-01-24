Google has begun live testing of Android Instant Apps that was previewed at the company's annual I/O developers conference last year.

This functionality offers a new way to run Android apps without requiring their installation. All you need to do is just tap on a URL to open the app even if the app is not installed.

Android Instant Apps uses the same Android APIs, the same project and the same source code as the existing apps. Google said it is working with partners and developers like BuzzFeed, B&H, Medium, Hotel Tonight, Zumper and Disney.

The company has now announced that starting 23 January, a few of the Instant Apps will be available to Android users, but in a limited test from apps including BuzzFeed, Wish, Periscope and Viki. After receiving users' feedback and refining the feature, it will be expanded to more apps and users.

The announcement about the testing was made by Aurash Mahbod, software engineer at Google Play on the Android Developers Blog, adding: "There has already been a tremendous amount of interest in Instant Apps from thousands of developers. We can't wait to hear your feedback and share more awesome experiences later this year."