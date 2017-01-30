Google has created a $2m (£1.6m) crisis fund that can be matched up with another $2m in donations from employees following US President Donald Trump's ban on immigration from seven Muslim-dominated countries.

The $4m crisis fund is for four organisations: the American Civil Liberties Union, Immigrant Legal Resource Center, International Rescue Committee and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Google's executives have donated money separately to the organisations, reports CNBC.

The campaign, which is Google's largest crisis campaign ever, was disclosed in a memo sent by the company's chief executive officer Sundar Pichai. The grant came a day after Pichai condemned Trump's immigration ban.

In the memo sent to the staff, Pichai noted the move affects as many as 187 employees of the company.

Google said in a statement: "We're concerned about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that could create barriers to bringing great talent to the US,"

"We'll continue to make our views on these issues known to leaders in Washington and elsewhere."

Executives at Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, Uber, Airbnb and Tesla Motors have also criticised the Trump order.

Meanwhile, Airbnb has announced that it would find temporary places for people affected by the travel ban. While the housing is available for those affected by the Trump order, Airbnb said its focus is on people trying to travel to the US and are stranded.