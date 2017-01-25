The dates and venue for Google's annual developer conference I/O have been revealed. The company chose a rather unique way to divulge the details by publishing five puzzles for developers to solve.

First, the company posted on the Google Developers G+ page, revealing another hidden site which would further redirect to a GitHub repository, with a set of coordinates to a remote jungle in Brazil. Another puzzle links to an unlisted YouTube video, with the captions translated to another set of coordinates. An then there is a third and a fourth puzzle that reveal locations, in Warsaw, Poland, and Thailand.

The company expected the developers to crack the puzzle, which they did successfully by assigning the name of these countries to positions on a chess board, while adding/subtracting from the letter values provided and the result came as "L IN E THEATRE SHO RE AM P H I." It translates to the Shoreline Amphitheater, which is situated at Google's Mountain View campus in California, US.

Some developers who cracked the puzzles also found out the most likely date for the event are - May 17-19.

At this point, until Google sends out a formal invite and the date of the event, it is difficult to be certain about what the company will unveil this year. Some speculations point towards a new version of the Pixel and Daydream, although Google has stayed away from major hardware-related announcements at this event. On the software front, however, we saw Nougat being unveiled last year so there is a high chance that the next OS, which shall be abbreviated as Google O may also be previewed.