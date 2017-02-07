Google is teaming up with H&M Group's digital fashion house Ivyrevel to "bring couture into the digital age". The two companies have announced a partnership to create an Android app that can monitor and track users' daily activities, habits and behaviour. The data collected will then be used to design a custom "data dress" based on their lifestyle and history.

"We're about to change the fashion industry by bringing the customer's personality into the design process through data technology," Ivyrevel co-founder Aleksandar Subosic said in a statement, announcing the project called Coded Couture. "To get a unique piece of clothing today you need to either buy a custom-made design piece or design it yourself, but that is generally not an affordable option and most people lack the design experience.

"The data dress enables women around the world to order a dress made entirely for them that reflects the way they live their lives."

As you carry your phone around for a week, the app uses Google's Awareness API and sensors to passively monitor and learn about your daily activity and lifestyle, with your permission, and be able to tell where you go, what you do and even note the weather where you live, among other details.

Google group creative business partner Jeremy Brook said the app specifically uses the Snapshot API within the platform to learn more about a user's lifestyle.

"Where do you regularly eat out for dinner or hang out with friends? Are they more casual or formal meetups? What's the usual weather when you're outside? After the course of a week, the user's context signals are passed through an algorithm that creates a digitally tailored dress design for the user," Brook wrote in a blog post.

As the app gets to know the user better, the personalised data dress' design will continue to evolve as the week progresses.

You can also choose the occasion for your custom data dress - party, gala or business - as well as the style, fabric and silhouette. The dress will then be available to purchase via Ivyrevel. The digital fashion house has yet to announce a price for the custom dress.

The app is currently in closed alpha stage and is being tested by a select group of "global style influencers" including Ivyrevel co-founder and fashion blogger Kenza Zouiten who is featured in the video (embedded below). The app will eventually be available to the public later this year.