A development unit for Google's follow-up to its Pixel smartphone family has been spotted in the wild, further confirming the device's overall design which leaked just days prior in a marketing render. Unfortunately for Google, the immediate reaction to the phone's design has been less than complimentary.

The key point of contention is that despite plenty of concept videos showing off a gorgeous, bezel-less front display, the genuine article is far closer to the original Pixel which released in 2016.

The hands-on images, obtained by GSMArena, show a far more traditional design language that lacks the elongated, edge-to-edge style screens that have proved popular with Samsung's Galaxy S8, the LG G6, and even the debut phone from industry newcomers Essential.

The Pixel 2 also retains its predecessor's aluminium frame with a rear glass window - an approach that drew some criticism for appearing when Google debuted its first post-Nexus Android range last year.

The big kicker however, is that the tipster who got their hands on the device claims that a 3.5mm headphone jack is nowhere to be seen. While it's worth remembering that this is a development unit and features are subject to change, its omission at this late stage - the Pixel 2 is expected to launch in October - could disappoint listeners with non-Bluetooth headphones.

On the positive side, a pair of front-facing speakers should ease concerns for those who like watching YouTube and Netflix without having to faff around with headphones.

There's also the small matter of Google's Pixel 2 XL - the larger version of the search giant's smartphone range. Codenamed "Taimen" in previous leaks, the phablet-sized handset is rumoured to have much thinner bezels and plump for a gorgeous 2:1 aspect ratio, Daydream-ready OLED panel.