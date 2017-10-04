Less than a month has passed since Apple's impressive iPhone X reveal, but 2017's consumer tech schedule is far from over. This time it's Google's turn to wow the world as it takes to the stage in San Francisco for a bumper showcase later today (4 October).

Kicking off at 5pm BST, Google is expected to unveil multiple new devices headlined by the second generation Pixel smartphones and a smaller, cheaper Home smart speaker.

On the smartphone front, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL represent the search giant's latest attempt at crafting a pure Android flagship to compete with other OEMs and a certain Cupertino-based company.

The smaller Pixel 2 is reportedly manufactured by HTC, while the larger, higher-spec, bezel-less Pixel 2 XL is made by LG.

The Home Mini, meanwhile, is Google's answer to Amazon's Echo Dot. The miniaturised Google Assistant-powered smart speaker is expected to cost around £50 and could do one better than the Dot by including its own speaker system on a cut-price budget.

Early leaks have also suggested that Google will be launching a new Daydream virtual reality headset and an upgraded, premium Chromebook with Pixel branding and a new Pixel stylus pen.

There is also an outside chance that Google will use the event to debut a new mainline smart speaker to replace the original Google Home, or even a display-sporting competitor to Amazon's Echo Show.

Google fans from around the world can tune into the event via a livestream on YouTube (embedded below). IBTimes UK will be attending a simultaneous event being held in London, so be sure to follow @IBTimesUKTech for all of the major announcements from the big G.